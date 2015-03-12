KIEV, March 12 Ukrainian Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday that Kiev expects additional
tranche of a new four-year International Monetary Fund programme
of more than $5 billion this year.
Yaresko told a press conference that the IMF will review the
programme in May-June.
"I cannot say for now when the second tranche will happen,"
Yaresko said.
She added that the U.S. law firm White & Case will be
advising Kiev on debt restructuring and that she hopes a
solution will be found within two months.
"I'm an optimist," she said.
