MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia will introduce import
tariffs on Ukrainian goods as of Nov. 1 if Kiev proceeds with a
trade pact with the European Union, local news agencies cited
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Friday.
Ukraine is set to ratify a wide-ranging free trade pact with
the 28-nation EU that Russia fears will be harmful to its
economy.
"If our partners do not listen to us, (and) consider our
arguments unconvincing, then we will take adequate protective
measures," RIA news agency cited Ulyukayev as saying in
Brussels.
In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian
economy could suffer a loss of some 100 billion roubles ($2.6
billion) if European goods reach the Russian market via Ukraine
as a result of the Kiev-EU deal.
Timothy Ash, head of emerging market research at Standard
Bank, said it was possible steps would be taken to prevent
Moscow taking punitive trade action.
"There is still talk of some form of transitional measures
which would limit potential opportunity for Russian
'retaliation' and cut the Ukrainians as much slack as possible,"
he said in a note.
A tug of war between the EU and Russia over Ukraine has
contributed to a crisis in the former Soviet republic, which has
been battling a pro-Russia separatist insurgency since
mid-April.
(1 US dollar = 37.9380 Russian rouble)
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly)