KIEV, Sept 18 Ukraine's industrial output plummeted 21.4 percent year-on-year in August, the national statistics office said on Thursday, reflecting the impact of the separatist war in the industrial east of the country.

It was the biggest drop in industrial production since the global crisis of 2009 and followed a 12 percent fall year-on-year in July.

The statistics office said the main industries of Ukraine's Donetsk region, one of the areas where the war is most intense, had suffered, with coal extraction down almost 60 percent and steel production down by 30 percent. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet)