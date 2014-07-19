KIEV, July 19 Ukraine has "compelling evidence"
that the crew which operated the missile system Kiev says shot
down a Malaysian airliner were Russian citizens and they must be
questioned, the country's counter intelligence chief said on
Saturday.
Vitaly Nada told a news conference: "We have compelling
evidence that this terrorist act was committed with the help of
the Russian Federation. We know clearly that the crew of this
system were Russian citizens."
He also called on Russia to give Ukraine the names and
surnames of the crew so that Kiev could question them.
