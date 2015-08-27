KIEV Aug 27 Ukraine's central bank will cut its main interest rate to 27 percent from 30 percent, effective from Friday, the bank said in an online statement.

"Inflation growth year-on-year has slowed for a third month in a row ... given the fall in inflationary risks, the central bank considers it possible to start easing monetary policy," it said on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)