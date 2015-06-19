NEW YORK, June 19 Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko voiced optimism on Friday that introducing an economic growth-related instrument to the debt negotiations with private creditors will help them reach a collaborative agreement.

"I think that the introduction of the value recovery element is something that can help us reach a consensus agreement," Yaresko told New York-based investors via video conference call arranged by Ukrainian investment bank Concorde Capital.

A value recovery instrument, which can rise or fall in value based upon economic growth rates, is often used in debt restructurings by sovereign governments. It is often takes the form of a GDP warrant.

Ukraine is negotiating with foreign bondholders to restructure $23 billion worth of debt, but talks have soured over a disagreement on the necessity of a writedown on the principal of the bonds. Kiev is threatening a debt moratorium if it cannot reach an agreement with creditors.

"I think it is critically important though that we get over the hump of 'no haircuts.' There is not a solution for Ukraine that simply addresses the liquidity issue. This is a liquidity and solvency problem," Yaresko said. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)