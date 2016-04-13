* Privatisation of key assets repeatedly delayed
* Top 100 state-owned firms posted $4.6 billion loss in 2014
* Planned Odessa Portside Plant sale will test transparency
By Alessandra Prentice
KIEV, April 13 Foreign investors are waiting
impatiently for a new Ukrainian government to kick-start
privatisation. They are far from sure it will.
Parliament is expected to vote on a cabinet line-up this
week following Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk's resignation on
Sunday after months of political infighting in a country already
destabilised by pro-Russian separatism.
Lawmakers said technocrat Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko
was likely to be dropped; Economy Minister Aivaras
Abromavicious, a key driver for privatisation, had already
resigned over what he said was meddling by vested interests.
The pro-Western authorities who came to power in 2014 after
a Moscow-backed president fled protests against his rule pledged
to sell off state firms they said were crippled by graft.
But a privatisation plan the government predicted would
raise $778 million for the budget last year involved sales of
just $7 million, according to data from the State Property Fund.
Brian Best, a managing director at Dragon Capital, the
largest investment bank in Ukraine and minority owned by Goldman
Sachs, said potential buyers might soon walk away.
Investors are "definitely in a wait-and-see mode, but they
won't wait forever. They have capital to deploy and that capital
will seek markets that are easier to invest in than Ukraine if
something isn't done in the near future," Best said.
He cites the example of Dragon Capital's involvement as
advisor to a Western consortium interested in buying Ukraine's
second-largest thermal energy company Centrenergo.
The sale has been repeatedly pushed back: from end-2015, to
the end of the first quarter of 2016 and beyond. The consortium
lost patience and gave up on the purchase last year, Best said,
declining to name the companies involved.
"NEGATIVE SIGNALS"
Best said energy ministry representatives had discussed
"highly inflated" prices in private meetings with the consortium
and also suggested "privatisation wasn't going to happen - that
they weren't going to do it.
But then the prime minister said they were going to do it,
so it was mixed signals, mixed negative signals," he said.
A spokeswoman for the Energy Ministry disputed that account,
saying the ministry had always supported privatisation and none
of the meetings between ministry representatives and investors
had reflected a different attitude.
"The consistent position of the ministry has been maximum
cooperation on the sale to create competitive conditions on the
thermal generation market," she said in emailed comments.
The ministry also referred Reuters to Energy Minister
Volodymyr Demchyshyn's expressed commitment to the sale of
Centrenergo, which the State Property Fund has indicated may be
ready by the end of November.
LITMUS TEST
Andrew Favorov, managing partner of energy project
development firm Energy Resources of Ukraine (ERU), says it took
a year of visits to Europe and the United States to persuade
investment funds to consider Centrenergo and the delays were
putting them off.
"What is in doubt is whether this investment, these funds,
will be around for much longer. They're saying - 'where's
something tangible?' Nobody believes the press conferences,
people have a hard time taking the words at face value anymore.
We're yet to get a clear picture," Favorov told Reuters.
He said ERU hoped to invest $200-300 million over the next
2-3 years: "this is what we do - we buy beat-up old Soviet
assets and whip them into shape, but the disconnect between the
public statements on privatisation and the actual tangible steps
is apparent and pronounced. That's why we're acutely following
what's going on."
The biggest 100 of Ukraine's over 3,000 state companies
posted a combined loss of 117 billion hryvnia ($4.6 billion) in
2014, an economy ministry report said.
Centrenergo, which runs three power plants built in the
1960's-70's, posted a 60 percent year-on-year fall in earnings
that year. A government report last September said it topped the
near-term privatisation list due to its "urgent funding needs".
Privatisation is not an explicit condition of a $17.5
billion aid programme from the International Monetary Fund,
which has halted payments, but forms part of the fiscal
rebalancing the IMF requires.
Alongside Centrenergo, another company that stands out among
some 350 targeted for privatisation is one of Ukraine's largest
nitrogen fertilizer producers, Odessa Portside Plant (OPP),
which could be put on the market in June.
"There is some interest in OPP. I wouldn't say it's huge
interest - 5 or 6 parties - but foreign investors are looking
at it. Its sale would be a very positive sign," Best said.
Andy Hunder, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in
Ukraine said timeliness and transparency would be key: "That
will be the litmus test for potential investors in Ukraine."
The lack of transparency in state-run firms prompted the
economy ministry to push through laws requiring the CEOs of
large companies to be replaced. Centrenergo's was among them but
the change has yet to happen.
Economy Minister Abromavicius resigned in February saying
his job had become impossible, although he continued to carry
out some duties because parliament has not voted on his
resignation.
"The people who were responsible for the progress that was
made, such as Aivaras - it's not clear they will continue to
have a role in a new government. It is a concerning issue,"
ERU's Favorov said.
($1 = 25.6000 hryvnias)
