TOKYO, March 25 Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio
Kishida is likely to postpone a visit to Russia planned for
April, Japanese Jiji news agency said on Tuesday citing
government sources, as Tokyo's ties with Moscow grow chilly
after Russia's seizure of Crimea.
An official at the Russian section of Japan's Foreign
Ministry declined to comment on the news.
This comes a day after leaders of the Group of Seven
nations, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, suspended
Russia's participation in the G8, warning Moscow that it faced
economic sanctions if President Vladimir Putin takes further
action to destabilise Ukraine.
Abe has made better ties between Tokyo and Moscow a priority
since returning to power 15 months ago and has met Putin five
times, despite a territorial dispute dating from World War Two.
But following Russia's annexation of Crimea, Japan has sided
with the United States and its G7 allies. Abe himself condemned
the move in parliament and the government suspended talks on an
investment pact and the relaxation of visa requirements.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Perry)