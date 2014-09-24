MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's foreign ministry said
on Wednesday it was disappointed with new sanctions imposed on
the country by Japan, calling them an "unfriendly step".
"We see this unfriendly step as fresh evidence of the
inability of the Japanese side to enforce an independent foreign
policy line," the statement said.
Tokyo said on Wednesday it was imposing additional sanctions
on Russia because of its involvement in the Ukraine conflict,
and said it had also formally protested at the visit to a
contested island off northern Japan by an aide to Russian
President Vladimir Putin.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)