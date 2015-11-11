KIEV Nov 11 A Soviet-designed Su-25 jet
aircraft crashed in south-eastern Ukraine on Wednesday during a
training exercise, killing its pilot, the Ukrainian military
said.
The incident took place at around 0800 GMT in the Zaporizhya
region, about 450 km (280 miles) from Kiev, a defence ministry
spokesman said, without specifying the cause of the crash.
Ukraine's military has operated a fleet of around 50 of the
Su-25 "Grach" single-seat, twin-engine jets.
It is not known how many are still in active service, with
some reported shot down by pro-Russian separatists during the
country's 16-month conflict.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by John Stonestreet)