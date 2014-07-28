MOSCOW, July 28 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Monday Moscow was hopeful an investigation into a
downed airliner over eastern Ukraine would be objective and
respect a presumption of innocence.
"Only the honest, open participation of all those who have
access to information about the crash can be regarded as normal.
Anything else we will consider deceitful attempts to influence
the investigation, putting presumption of innocence in doubt,"
he told a news conference.
Lavrov also said Moscow was hopeful that monitors from the
European rights and security watchdog, the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe, could be deployed along
Russia's border with Ukraine.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)