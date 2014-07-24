Flowers and messages of condolence are seen outside the Residence of the Netherlands ambassador in Kuala Lumpur July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

MOSCOW Russia's defence ministry denied on Thursday a Ukraine security council statement that missiles that brought down two of its fighter jets may have been fired from Russia, Interfax news agency reported, citing a defence ministry official.

"In an attempt to mislead the public, to distract attention from the Malaysian Boeing 777 catastrophe, the fantasies of Kiev's authorities deserve inclusion in the Red Book of military aphorisms," the unnamed source was quoted as saying.

Ukraine's Security Council said on Wednesday preliminary information indicated that missiles which brought down two government fighter jets over eastern Ukraine were fired from Russia.

