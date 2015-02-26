(Add quote, details)
MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian fighter jets will take
part in exercises on thwarting a potential missile attack in the
Barents Sea, the latest in a series of war games that have
alarmed the West since the Ukraine conflict began.
RIA news agency said MiG-31 jets were taking part in the
initial part of the exercises in the Perm region and the next
stage would be launched in the next few days from Monchegorsk
airfield in the northern region of Murmansk.
"There will be flights from there to intercept an imaginary
army's missiles and planes," RIA quoted the Central Military
District as saying, adding that the exercises would last until
March 6.
The Central Military District said on its website that some
exercises had already been carried out to test anti-submarine
weapons. Russian news agencies also said small anti-submarine
shops from the Pacific Fleet would stage exercises in the Sea of
Japan next month.
The Barents Sea is off the coasts of Russia and NATO member
state Norway. NATO states have voiced concern over an increase
in Russian military exercises and "near misses" with Russian
military aircraft in the past year.
NATO said last November that planes from its member states
had to scramble 400 times throughout the year in response to an
increase in Russian air activity around Europe not seen since
the Cold War.
The following month, the U.S. ambassador to NATO accused
Russian military aircraft of endangering civilian flights in
Europe by turning off their communications and failing to file
flight plans.
This included a case in which the Norwegian military
released footage showing an apparent close encounter between a
Russian and Norwegian fighter jet.
