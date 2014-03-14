MOSCOW, March 14 Russian fighter jets and
helicopters have started training flights over the Mediterranean
Sea, a Russian navy spokesman was quoted as saying on Friday.
Spokesman Vadim Serga told Interfax news agency the Northern
Fleet's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier was involved in the
exercises, and the training included tactics for engaging aerial
targets and other battle techniques.
He made no mention of Russia's standoff with Ukraine over
the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, where Russian forces have
taken control. The U.S. Navy has sent a guided-missile
destroyer, the USS Truxtun, to the Black Sea on what it said was
a routine deployment scheduled before the crisis in Ukraine.