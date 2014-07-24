MOSCOW, July 24 Russia's defence ministry denied
on Thursday a Ukraine security council statement that missiles
that brought down two of its fighter jets may have been fired
from Russia, Interfax news agency reported, citing a defence
ministry official.
"In an attempt to mislead the public, to distract attention
from the Malaysian Boeing 777 catastrophe, the fantasies of
Kiev's authorities deserve inclusion in the Red Book of military
aphorisms," the unnamed source was quoted as saying.
Ukraine's Security Council said on Wednesday preliminary
information indicated that missiles which brought down two
government fighter jets over eastern Ukraine were fired from
Russia.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Thomas Grove)