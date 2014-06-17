MOSCOW, June 17 A Russian state television
reporter was killed in Ukraine and his colleague is missing
after their position was shelled in clashes between Ukrainian
forces and pro-Russian separatists near the eastern city of
Luhansk, the Rossiya-24 channel said on Tuesday.
Igor Kornelyuk, 37, died in hospital after coming under fire
while covering heavy fighting that began overnight when
Ukrainian forces made a push to enter the main city in Ukraine's
easternmost province, near the border with Russia, it said.
"He was critically wounded in a mortar attack," the channel
said on its website. "The fate of the sound man, Anton Voloshin,
is unknown."
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Kornelyuk's death
demonstrated the "criminal nature" of Ukraine's military
operation against pro-Russian rebels and urged authorities in
Kiev to investigate.
The loud crack of heavy artillery is audible on shaky
footage shot by cameraman Viktor Denisov, who survived the
attack on a rebel roadblock where they were filming.
As smoke clears, a fighter is shown dragging a wounded man
off the road into the bushes.
"I got lucky," Denisov told the Russian LifeNews website.
"One of the shells landed on them ... I ran the other way when
the area came under fire."
A spokeswoman for separatists in Luhansk said fighting was
still too heavy to allow a search for Voloshin.
Last month, an Italian photographer and his Russian
translator were killed by mortar fire.
The crisis in Ukraine erupted late last year when protesters
took to the streets against a president sympathetic to Moscow.
He was overthrown in February, Russia annexed the Crimea region
in March and the uprising in the Russian-speaking east began in
April.
After his election at the end of May, President Petro
Poroshenko ordered a military push to retake territory
controlled by rebels.
Kiev says 125 Ukrainian service personnel have been killed.
Scores of rebel fighters have also died, as well as an unknown
number of civilians.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice in Donetsk, Ukraine, and
Alissa de Carbonnel in Moscow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)