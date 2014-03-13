(Updates with journalist freed)
PARIS, March 13 A French television journalist
was arrested in Ukraine's Crimea but freed after several hours
on Thursday, a spokesman for his station said, days after
Reporters Without Borders warned media were being targeted in
the region.
David Geoffrion, working for Canal+, was detained by
pro-Russian gunmen at a military installation in the Ukrainian
town of Simferopol, a French source said.
Several hours later, the journalist was freed, said the
Canal+ spokesman, who provided no further details.
Tension in the Black Sea peninsula has been growing since
pro-Russian separatists took control of the regional parliament
and announced a referendum for March 16 to make Crimea part of
the Russian Federation.
Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said on
Monday it was alarmed by the steady escalation in violations of
journalists' rights in Crimea after two Ukrainian journalists
were arrested.
Separately, speaking ahead of a planned visit to Moscow on
Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said the only
way to resolve the "very difficult and dangerous situation" was
through dialogue, but time was running out.
"This referendum in Crimea is against international law and
the choice is not being left to anybody. It's the choice of yes
or yes," he said at a news conference with his Irish
counterpart.
(Reporting By John Irish and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)