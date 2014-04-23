SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 23 Pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday confirmed they are
detaining a U.S. journalist working with Vice News.
The self-declared separatist mayor of Slaviansk told
reporters the journalist, Simon Ostrovsky, had been detained for
reporting what he said was false information that was
"destabilising for us" but that he was being treated well.
"There's nothing wrong with Ostrovsky. He is with us, he is
feeling well and in a clean place," Vyacheslav Ponomaryov said.
"He is not a hostage but our guest. We only gave him a place of
residence."
Gunmen detained Ostrovsky on Monday night along with other
reporters who have since been released.
Vice News has said on its website that it is in contact with
the U.S. State Department and other government authorities to
work toward securing the safety of its journalist.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Slaviansk; Writing by
Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Angus MacSwan)