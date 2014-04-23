(Adds State Department comment)
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 23 Pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday confirmed they are
detaining a U.S. journalist working with Vice News.
The self-declared separatist mayor of Slaviansk told
reporters the journalist, Simon Ostrovsky, had been detained for
reporting what he said was false information that was
"destabilising for us" but that he was being treated well.
Mayor Vyacheslav Ponomaryov attempted to joke about the
situation.
"There's nothing wrong with Ostrovsky. He is with us, he is
feeling well and in a clean place. He is not a hostage but our
guest. We only gave him a place of residence."
Gunmen detained Ostrovsky on Monday night along with other
reporters who have since been released.
Vice News has said on its website that it is in contact with
the U.S. State Department and other government authorities to
work toward securing the safety of its journalist.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki expressed deep
concern at the kidnapping of the U.S. journalist and condemned
the taking of any hostages in eastern Ukraine.
"We call for their immediate release and call on Russia to
use its influence to ensure they area freed immediately," Psaki
said at a news briefing in Washington.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Slaviansk; Additional
reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Writing by Alissa de
Carbonnel; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Chizu Nomiyama)