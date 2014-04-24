MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
KIEV, April 24 American journalist Simon Ostrovsky has been released in eastern Ukraine, said online news site Vice News, for whom he was working in the city of Slaviansk when he was held by pro-Russian separatists on Monday.
"Vice News is delighted to confirm that our colleague and friend Simon Ostrovsky has been safely released and is in good health," read a statement on its Web site on Thursday.
No information was immediately available from the separatists, who have said they hold several people. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
ISTANBUL, April 30 The head of an Iranian satellite television network who last year was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday.