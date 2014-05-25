ROME May 25 An Italian journalist is believed to have been killed near the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk where pro-Russian forces have been fighting Ukrainian government troops, Ukrainian authorities told the Italian foreign ministry.

Andrea Ronchelli, who Italian media reports said was a freelance photographer, was killed along with a Russian national but his body had not yet been formally identified, the Italian ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The two bodies had been transferred to a hospital in Slaviansk, the statement said. Members of Ronchelli's family were expected to arrive in Kiev on Sunday. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Louise Ireland)