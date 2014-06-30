MOSCOW, June 30 A cameraman for Russia's
state-owned Channel One television channel was killed overnight
in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the channel said on Monday,
the third Russian journalist to die in the conflict.
The channel said on its website Anatoly Klyan, 68, was shot
in the stomach after his film crew came under fire when they
went to film near a pro-Kiev military unit in the region.
It said the journalists were accompanying a group of
soldiers' mothers who were being driven to the unit "to meet
their sons and take them home".
The bus carrying the mothers and the journalists withdrew
after coming under fire as it approached the base. Klyan died
when a group of people came under further automatic rifle fire
after leaving the bus, Channel One said.
Russia has protested against the killings of its
journalists, calling on Kiev to stop operations in Donetsk and
the region of Luhansk, where separatists have seized state
buildings and weapons arsenals.
On June 17, a Russian correspondent and a sound engineer for
state television were killed by mortar fire in clashes near
Luhansk.
Sporadic violence has continued in eastern Ukraine despite a
ceasefire declared by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on
June 20 to allow for peace talks with the rebels. The ceasefire
is due to expire on Monday evening.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Paul
Tait)