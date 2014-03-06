U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves as he attends the Conference on International Support to Libya in Rome March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a Rome conference on Libya to continue discussions on Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

It is the second meeting in as many days between Kerry and Lavrov, who met in Paris on Wednesday to talks about the crisis over the crisis in Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula.

Earlier, Kerry also met his counterparts from Britain, Germany, Italy and France to discuss the situation in Ukraine and to inform them of U.S. plans to sanction individuals and officials over events in Crimea.

