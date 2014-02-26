WASHINGTON Feb 26 The United States warned
Russia on Wednesday it would be a "grave mistake" to embark on a
military intervention in Ukraine and said Washington was
considering $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees for Kiev.
"For a country that has spoken out so frequently ... against
foreign intervention in Libya, in Syria, and elsewhere, it would
be important for them to heed those warnings as they think about
options in the sovereign nation of Ukraine and I don't think
there should be any doubt whatsoever that any kind of military
intervention that would violate the sovereign territorial
integrity of Ukraine would be a huge - a grave mistake," U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry told a small group of reporters.