KIEV, March 4 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
arrived in Kiev on Tuesday and announced an economic package and
technical assistance for Ukraine in a show of support for its
new government amid escalating tensions with Russia.
Kerry's visit comes as Washington and its Western allies
step up pressure on Moscow to withdraw its troops from Ukraine's
Crimea region or face economic sanctions and diplomatic
isolation.
A senior U.S. administration official, who briefed reporters
en route to Kiev, said the Obama administration would work with
Congress to approve $1 billion in loan guarantees to help lessen
the impact on Ukrainians of proposed energy subsidy cuts.