PARIS, March 5 Foreign ministers from Ukraine,
Russia and Western nations agreed on Wednesday to continue
discussions in coming days on how to stabilize Ukraine and
presented a number of ideas for how to reach that goal, U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry said.
"We agreed to continue intense discussions in the coming
days with Russia, with Ukraine, in order to see how we can help
normalize the situation, stabilize it, and overcome the crisis,"
Kerry told reporters.
"Don't assume that we did not have serious conversations
which produced creative and appropriate ideas on how to resolve
this, we have a number of ideas on the table," he said after
meetings with counterparts from Ukraine, Russia, Britain and
France in Paris.