LONDON, March 14 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said there would be an even greater response if Russia
further increased tensions in Ukraine and threatened its people.
After holding six hours of "direct and candid" talks with
his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in London, Kerry said the
U.S. and international community would not recognise the outcome
of the referendum in Crimea on Sunday.
He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not
prepared to make any decision on Crimea until after the vote.
"If Russia does establish facts on the ground that increase
tensions or that threaten the Ukrainian people then obviously
that will beg an even greater response and there will be costs,"
Kerry told reporters after the meeting.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)