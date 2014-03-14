LONDON, March 14 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry told Russia on Friday to make clear the meaning of its
troop deployments near Ukraine.
Kerry said he had raised concerns over the troop movements
during six hours of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov in London aimed at reducing tensions ahead of a
referendum in Ukraine's Crimea region on March 16.
"Neither we nor the international community will recognize
the results of this referendum and we also remain deeply
concerned about the large deployments of Russian forces in
Crimea and along the eastern border," he added.
"Right now, given this particular climate, we really need to
hear more declarative policy in order to make clear where Russia
is proceeding with respect to these troops and these exercises."
Kerry said the Kremlin's next steps would depend on a final
decision that Russian President Vladimir Putin would take after
the referendum.
"The Foreign Minister made it clear that President Putin is
not prepared to make any decision regarding Ukraine until after
the referendum on Sunday," Kerry said.
"We believe the referendum is contrary to the constitution
of Ukraine, contrary to international law, is in violation of
that law, and is illegitimate," he said.
A ratification of the referendum vote by Russia's parliament
would amount to the backdoor annexation of Crimea, Kerry added.
