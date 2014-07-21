BRIEF-Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition says change of top shareholder
April 19 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
KIEV, July 21 All the victims from the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed have been put into refrigerated wagons and will be taken by train to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Monday.
"All the bodies have been loaded onto a special train in refrigerated wagons and we expect after 19:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) the train will set off for ... Kharkiv," he told a news conference. "All the bodies will be taken to the Netherlands." (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
CAIRO, April 19 Shares in Raya Contact Center Co will start trading next week after the company sells a 49 percent stake to investors with the aim of raising 808.5 million Egyptian pounds ($45 million), Chief Executive Ahmed Imam told Reuters.