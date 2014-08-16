BERLIN Aug 16 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo
Klimkin called on NATO and the European Union to provide
military support for Ukrainian troops fighting pro-Russian
separatists and said the Western military alliance needed to
come up with a new strategy towards Kiev.
The four-month conflict in eastern Ukraine has reached a
critical phase and a separatist leader said on Saturday that
Ukrainian rebels were receiving new military equipment and
troops trained in Russia, and would launch a major
counter-offensive against government forces.
Klimkin told German radio station Deutschlandfunk the EU and
NATO needed to consider what they could and would do if rules
get broken, adding that this was the case when Moscow annexed
Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March and was also true of
Russia's actions in Donetsk and Luhansk now.
"It's a really tough question for the European Union and
NATO: What can they do if a war is practically ... being
mongered in Europe by a European country?" he said according to
a transcript of the interview due to be broadcast on Sunday.
"And that's why, if they say 'We can't do much there,' it
gives rise to the question: How can you then continue to be seen
as a responsible partner?"
Asked if he was appealing to the EU and NATO for military
aid, Klimkin said: "Yes of course. We need military aid because
if we got such aid, it would be easier for our troops on the
ground to act."
He said Ukraine faced a tough situation economically and
financially so needed help now but would later repay this aid.
Alongside direct aid, the country also needed the EU to help it
implement reforms, Klimkin said.
He said NATO needed to adopt a new strategy towards Ukraine.
Asked what he hoped would come out a NATO summit planned for
September, he said he would like Ukraine to get political
support, more aid for its troops, help with reforms and help in
areas like "fighting terrorism" and cyber security.
But he said there was no question of Ukraine becoming a NATO
member at the moment as it lacked consensus at home.
He said the danger of a Russian invasion was omnipresent,
adding that Ukrainian troops were coming under fire from Russian
territory almost daily and Russia was bringing mercenary
soldiers and weapons into the country.
On Friday Ukraine said its artillery destroyed part of an
armoured column that entered its territory from Russia
overnight. It said its forces came under shellfire from Russia
in what seemed to be a major military escalation between the
ex-Soviet states.
Klimkin said Ukraine would "fight until the last moment" for
Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk. Asked why Kiev had not declared a
state of war, he said that would worsen conditions for people as
so-called war commanders would then take responsibility on the
ground and some laws would no longer apply.
Klimkin is due to meet his Russian, German and French
counterparts in Berlin on Sunday to discuss the Ukraine crisis.
The French government has said it hopes the meeting will be the
first step towards a Ukraine-Russia peace summit.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Powell)