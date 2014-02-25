(Adds background)
KIEV Feb 25 Andriy Klyuev, a former
presidential aide who is said by the new Ukrainian authorities
to be on the run with ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich, has been
shot in the leg, his spokesman said.
Spokesman Artem Petrenko said a "trusted source" had told
him that Klyuev, the head of the presidential administration
until Yanukovich was toppled on Saturday, had come under fire
twice and was wounded, but his life was not in danger.
Protesters see Klyuev, 49, probably Yanukovich's only
remaining ally, as being behind a police crackdown on pro-Europe
students in Kiev on Nov. 30 which triggered mass unrest and the
beginning of the protest movement that brought down Yanukovich.
Petrenko said by telephone that he had not spoken to Klyuev,
49, whose wealth is put at more than $200 million, himself and
he did not know where Klyuev was.
He also said he did not know whether Klyuev was with
Yanukovich, who fled Kiev on Friday and is wanted by the
Ukrainian authorities to face accusations of murder following a
three-month revolt against his rule and street clashes in which
more than 80 people had been killed, many of them apparently by
police shooting.
After parliament officially ousted him on Saturday,
Ukraine's new authorities opened a case of mass murder against
him and on Tuesday voted to send him and two other senior law
enforcement figures to the International Criminal Court in The
Hague when they are captured.
Ukraine's new authorities say Yanukovich, accompanied by
Klyuev, were in the Balaclava region of Crimea in southern
Ukraine late on Sunday. But they have since disappeared.
Klyuev, an ally of Yanukovich going back at least 20 years
when they worked together in regional politics in the eastern
mining region of Donetsk, Yanukovich's home base.
Staying close to Yanukovich when he entered national
politics, Klyuev was elected a deputy of his Party of Regions.
As one of Yanukovich's closest allies, he was entrusted with
delivering a victory for the Regions in a parliamentary election
in late 2013 and looked set to be given the task of ensuring
Yanukovich's re-election in March 2015 before unrest broke out.
As one of Yanukovich's most trusted lieutenants, he went to
Brussels late in 2013 to complain to the EU over Russian trade
pressure in the build-up to an expected signing of a free trade
deal with the EU bloc.
It was Yanukovich's decision to ditch that deal with the EU
in favour of closer ties with Russia which provoked a people's
backlash leading to mass protests and Yanukovich's fall.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Richard Balmforth