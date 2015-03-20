* Armed men raid state-owned oil company in Kiev
* Oligarch Kolomoisky to face official reprimand
* MP says president must put tycoon in his place
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, March 20 A raid by a group of armed men in
combat fatigues on a state-owned oil company in the Ukrainian
capital Kiev caused uproar in parliament on Friday and thrust
banking billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky into the spotlight.
Two parliamentary deputies accused Kolomoisky of sending
the masked men into the offices of UkrTransNafta late on
Thursday night after it was announced that its chairman, an ally
of the 52-year-old oligarch, had been sacked.
Kolomoisky, governor of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region
and one of Ukraine's richest men with a net worth of about $3
billion according to Forbes, later came out of the building and
clashed angrily with journalists.
"I came to free the building from Russian saboteurs," he
could be heard saying on a YouTube video clip in which he swore
several times at reporters.
The affair turned a spotlight on the role of Ukraine's
super-rich and the future of their business empires as the
country grapples with an economic crisis and a separatist war.
It risks embarrassing President Petro Poroshenko, who
himself built a billion-dollar empire in the confectionery
business and who has been bolstered by support from Kolomoisky
in the conflict with pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.
A robust defender of Ukrainian unity, Kolomoisky is widely
credited with financing the setting-up of a battalion of
volunteer fighters which stopped the big city of Dnipropetrovsk
from slipping into the hands of the separatists.
Replying to a question at a joint news conference with
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Poroshenko said the oligarch
would be issued with a "reprimand" for his behaviour.
EXPLETIVES DELETED
Kolomoisky, co-founder of the banking chain Privatbank, has
interests in energy, media, aviation and metals. He has no
direct business connection with UkrTransNafta, which is under
full state ownership.
But Serhiy Leshchenko, one of two deputies leading criticism
of the tycoon, said Kolomoisky had interests to defend in the
energy sector and accused him of personally sending in his men
to restore his own ally as head of UkrTransNafta.
"The president must put Kolomoisky in his place. The seizure
of a state firm in the centre of Kiev by armed people is a
personal challenge to Poroshenko and his legitimacy," Leshchenko
told parliament.
Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Facebook that the
building was back under the control of the police and that the
armed men had left.
Commentators suggested Kolomoisky may have over-reacted
after suffering a setback when the Ukrainian parliament passed a
law reforming Ukraine's state-owned joint stock companies.
The new law, which lowers the numbers of shareholders
required to be present for a vote at a meeting, directly hits
the interests of Kolomoisky's Privat Group, which owns 43
percent of shares in the oil extraction company UkrNafta and
until now had been able to block voting.
TV channels had a field day replaying his clash with
journalists, with bleeps censoring his most colourful turns of
phrase.
His camp did not immediately respond to written questions
from Reuters. But in comments to online newspaper Ukrainska
Pravda, Kolomoisky said he had agreed with Poroshenko that Yury
Miroshnyk, named on Thursday to take over as temporary company
chairman, would not be carrying out any investigations of its
finances.
He defended Oleksander Lazorko, who was dismissed as
director of UkrTransNafta on Thursday night, as a "patriot" who
would be hard to replace.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)