KIEV, April 28 Pro-Russian separatists have seized the local police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"At 6:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) about 30 separatists came to the local police headquarters and occupied the ground floor. Negotiations are underway with the local police chief. We do not know what their demands are," said Laryssa Volkova, interior ministry spokeswoman. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Christian Lowe)