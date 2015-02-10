Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
KIEV At least one civilian has been killed and six wounded in a rocket attack on the Kiev-held city of Kramatorsk in east Ukraine on Tuesday, the head of Donetsk regional police Vyacheslav Abroskin said in a Facebook post.
President Petro Poroshenko earlier said Ukraine's military headquarters in Kramatorsk and a nearby residential area had been hit by powerful rocket strikes.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.