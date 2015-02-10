Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
KIEV Seven civilians have been killed and 26 wounded in rocket strikes on the town of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the government-controlled regional administration said in a statement.
A further 10 Ukrainian servicemen were also wounded in the attacks, which hit Kiev's military headquarters in the east of the country and a nearby residential area.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.