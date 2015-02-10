Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
KIEV Ukraine's military headquarters in the east of the country and a nearby residential area were hit by powerful rocket strikes on Tuesday and there were many wounded among army personnel and civilians, President Petro Poroshenko said.
A Reuters photographer reported seeing the body of one dead woman after one rocket attack in Kramatorsk, a town about 50 km (30 miles) from front-lines and from where Kiev's military directs its campaign against pro-Russian separatists.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.