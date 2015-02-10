KIEV Ukraine's military headquarters in the east of the country and a nearby residential area were hit by powerful rocket strikes on Tuesday and there were many wounded among army personnel and civilians, President Petro Poroshenko said.

A Reuters photographer reported seeing the body of one dead woman after one rocket attack in Kramatorsk, a town about 50 km (30 miles) from front-lines and from where Kiev's military directs its campaign against pro-Russian separatists.

