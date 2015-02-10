Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
KIEV Three people were killed and 15 wounded in the rocket strike on the town of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the government-controlled regional administration said in a statement.
A Reuters witness saw the body of a woman after the strike, which slammed into a residential area of multi-storey buildings. A child who was with the woman was wounded, the witness said.
The strike on the town was one of two - the other hitting the headquarters of Kiev's military operations in the east against pro-Russian separatists, President Petro Poroshenko said.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.