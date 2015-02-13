MOSCOW Feb 13 Russia expects that all sides to
the agreement reached in Minsk on solving Ukraine's conflict
will observe its terms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on
Friday.
"This time the agreement was supported at the highest level
and we hope that all parties will honour their commitments,"
Peskov told journalists.
Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France sealed a deal
on Thursday that calls for a ceasefire in south-eastern Ukraine
as of Feb. 15.
Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin,
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, French President Francois
Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would talk on the
phone on Saturday night.
