* Peace accord not a sign Kremlin backing down
* Some critics say it is a ruse to deflect pressure
* Long-term aim is to re-unite divided Russian-speakers
* Putin harks back to Tsarist-era borders
By Christian Lowe
MOSCOW, April 21 Russia's decision last week to
sign a peace accord on Ukraine does not mean that the Kremlin is
backing down, rather that President Vladimir Putin is prepared
to be patient in pursuit of his ultimate objective.
That aim, his own reflections and those of people close to
his way of thinking seem to indicate, is one day to re-unite
Russian speaking peoples, including those living within the
borders of Ukraine, within one common home.
As a skilled tactician, Putin knows that to push too fast to
achieve this ambition could be damaging for Russia - as
demonstrated by the Western threat of tough sanctions and
Europe's rush to wean itself off Russian gas supplies.
Signing the four-way agreement on Ukraine in Geneva last
week, and thereby showing the West that it was willing to
compromise, made tactical sense for Russia.
With another four years before he needs to seek re-election,
and the strong chance of winning another 6-year term after that,
Putin can take his time, giving him an advantage over his
Western rivals whose policies are driven by more short-term
imperatives.
"Now the main thing is to keep the powder dry and be
prepared for the eventuality that the crisis in Ukraine is going
to last a long time," said Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of Russia in
Global Affairs, a journal which has the Russian foreign minister
on its editorial board.
"Agreements will be broken and then made again. Russia, for
once, is not on the defensive, it is advancing. That means it
doesn't have to get flustered and can keep ploughing its
furrow."
Putin's long game means he is unlikely to actively seek to
involve Russian in an armed conflict over Ukraine any time soon.
But equally, it means that European states will have to
adapt to a long-term future when persistent sanctions complicate
their trade relations and with the threat of disruption to their
Russian gas supplies hanging over them constantly.
PUTIN'S TACTICS
The Kremlin's official objectives in Ukraine are limited:
protecting Russia's own security, countering NATO expansion, and
helping Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine if they come under
threat of persecution. Russia denies any plans to invade.
Last week at Geneva's InterContinental Hotel, chief
diplomats from Russia, the European Union, the United States and
Ukraine signed a document calling on illegal armed groups in
Ukraine - including the pro-Russian separatists occupying more
than a dozen public buildings - to disarm and go home.
By Sunday, the deal was already fraying, after several
people were killed in a shootout at a checkpoint manned by
separatists. Russia blamed Kiev for failing to implement the
Geneva deal.
Still, people close to the talks said they were notable
because it was the first time, in multiple attempts, that
Russian's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has sat down for
discussions on Ukraine with a mandate to do a deal.
But one European diplomat expressed scepticism, saying the
agreement was a feint by Moscow.
By showing it was prepared to talk, the diplomat said, the
Kremlin relieved the diplomatic pressure that was building, and
bought some time before further sanctions were imposed.
"Talks and compromises are just part of his (Putin's)
tactics," said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity
and stressed he was expressing his private opinion. "He wants to
have Ukraine."
Russia's offer of compromise could widen differences inside
the Western coalition assembled against the Kremlin, something
that would only benefit the Kremlin.
There are already differences between the United States,
which is hawkish on sanctions, and a more cautious Europe where
many countries are determined to avoid a costly confrontation.
A COMMON FUTURE
Behind the standard, official Kremlin line on its objectives
in Ukraine, when Putin or his associates offer up occasional
glimpses of what he is thinking, evidence emerges of a more
expansive set of aims.
On Thursday, during a question and answer session that was
televised live, Putin at one point reflected on how during
tsarist rule, large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine
belonged to Russia and were known as Novorossiya - literally,
New Russia.
"All these were territories which were handed over to
Ukraine in the 1920s by the Soviet government. Why they did
that, God knows," he said.
Those remarks were a brief interlude in a programme which
lasted just short of four hours and covered dozens of topics,
but they were noted by Kremlin-watchers as highly significant.
"Now the aim is Novorossiya," Andrei Illarionov, a former
economic advisor to Putin who is now a critic, wrote on his
blog, setting out what he believes is the Kremlin's thinking.
"It is the historic mission of the Russian person."
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked to elaborate on
what Putin had meant by his comments on "Novorossiya" and
Tsarist-era borders, declined to comment.
The thesis of a Russian nation divided by artificial
national borders has been developed by people who are close to
Putin's way of thinking. These include senior figures in the
Russian Orthodox Church.
Putin displayed his closeness to the church on Saturday
night when he appeared at an Easter service in Moscow's Church
of Christ the Saviour, and received a personal blessing from
Patriarch Kirill, leader of the church.
"Millions of Russian people live, and continue to live, in
Ukraine, several million Ukrainians continue to live in Russia,"
said Metropolitan Hilarion, head of the church's external
relations department and one of the patriarch's closest aides.
"We have a common language, a common culture, we have a
common past and I believe deeply that we have a common future,"
he said in comments posted on the church's Internet site.
"The political state of affairs which replaces simple common
sense, interferes in people's fates, destroys them, and like a
knife cuts through human relationships, tearing the ties between
peoples, is, after all, only temporary in nature."
(Editing by Peter Graff)