MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia is committed to a two-month-old agreement on a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and wants further talks held to build on peace moves involving government forces and separatists, a Kremlin adviser said on Friday.

Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov also said Russia respected the will of voters after a separatist leadership election in the east of Ukraine regarded as illegitimate by the West.

But, following Western criticism of Moscow's stance on Sunday's vote, he said he had deliberately chosen the word "respect" rather than "recognise". (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Lidia Kelly)