MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia is committed to the peace
process in eastern Ukraine and wants further talks on ending the
conflict between government forces and separatists, the Kremlin
said on Friday.
Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov also said Russia
respects the will of voters in the east after a separatist
leadership election regarded as illegitimate by the West.
But, following Western criticism of Moscow's stance on
Sunday's vote, Ushakov said Moscow had deliberately chosen the
word "respect" rather than "recognise".
"We support the continuation of the Minsk process and
advocate holding another meeting of the Contact Group," Ushakov
told reporters, referring to a ceasefire agreement reached at
talks in the Belarussian capital, Minsk, on Sept. 5.
"But not everything depends on us. There are a lot of
factors," he said.
Ushakov was speaking before Kiev said an armoured column
including 32 tanks had crossed from Russia into Ukraine on
Thursday.
Asked about the Russian government's use of the word
"respect" instead of "recognise" for the Nov 2. elections in
eastern Ukraine, he said: "These are different words."
"The word 'respect' was chosen deliberately ... We
fundamentally respect the will of the voters," he said.
Ushakov said agreements had been reached for President
Vladimir Putin to hold face-to-face talks with British Prime
Minister David Cameron and French President Francois Hollande
during a G20 summit in Brisbane on Nov 15-16.
He will also meet separately with International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe during an Asia-Pacific summit in Beijing on Nov. 10-11,
Ushakov said.
