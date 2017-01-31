MOSCOW Jan 31 The Kremlin on Tuesday accused
Ukrainian-backed forces of undermining a peace deal over eastern
Ukraine by launching an attack there on pro-Russian rebels the
previous day.
On a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said Russia was extremely concerned by the
incident, which he said undermined efforts to implement the
Minsk peace accords.
"We regret that as a result of this attack ... people were
killed on both sides," said Peskov. "Such aggressive actions
supported by the armed forces of Ukraine undermine the aims and
the task of realising the Minsk accords."
Peskov said the attack had been repelled by rebels and
accused the Ukrainian authorities of organising the offensive as
a ruse to try to distract attention away from domestic and other
problems.
Ukraine's military said on Monday that the number of
Ukrainian soldiers killed in what it called an offensive by
pro-Russian separatists had risen to seven, in the deadliest
outbreak of fighting in the east of the country since
mid-December.
