MOSCOW Feb 25 The Kremlin was presented with a
plan to annex the Crimea peninsula and eastern Ukraine before
the overthrow of the country's Moscow-leaning president last
year, an independent newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Novaya Gazeta, an investigative newspaper that is often
critical of President Vladimir Putin, published details of what
it said was a document presented to the presidential
administration some time between Feb. 4 and Feb. 12 last year.
The Kremlin described the report as nonsense. Russia has
denied it had a plan to annex Crimea before President Viktor
Yanukovich fled Kiev on Feb. 21 last year and says it acted in
response to the will of the people, voiced in a referendum.
Novaya Gazeta said the document concluded that the
Yanukovich presidency was politically bankrupt, the president's
fall could be imminent and civil war could follow.
Suggesting that the European Union and the United States
would not oppose the breakup up Ukraine, it proposed creating
conditions to hold referendums in Crimea and the
Russian-speaking Donbass region of east Ukraine on
self-determination and possible unification with Russia.
"It is very important that the 'world community' has as
little reason as possible to doubt the legitimacy and honesty of
these referendums," it quoted the document as saying, adding
that the document called for a publicity campaign in the Russian
press to support such moves.
The veracity of the document could not be confirmed and
Novaya Gazeta did not say who had prepared it or whether it had
been adopted by the Kremlin. It quoted an oligarch loyal to the
Kremlin as denying any involvement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "It's all the
newspaper's nonsense."
Russia annexed mainly Russian-speaking Crimea on March 21
last year. More than 5,600 people have been killed in fighting
between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists
who rose up in east Ukraine the following month.
Putin's popularity soared after the annexation of Crimea but
it prompted the European Union and the United States to impose
economic sanctions on Russia.
Reuters has also seen a document from June 2013 that set out
Moscow's fear of losing influence in Ukraine and its desire to
draw its neighbour into an economic union. The Kremlin declined
to comment on that document.
(Reporting by Timothy Heritage and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing
by Giles Elgood)