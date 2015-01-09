* Mayor of Riga concerned about trade links with Russia
* Leader of biggest national party, he opposes EU sanctions
* Plays down possibility of unrest, conflict
By Alastair Macdonald and Aija Krutaine
RIGA, Jan 9 It's not so much the risk of
conflict with Russia that worries the mayor of the Latvian
capital Riga; it's the threat to jobs and investment as EU
sanctions on Moscow rebound on the economy of the Baltic state.
Russia's annexation of Crimea and backing for separatist
rebels in eastern Ukraine have prompted U.S. President Barack
Obama to offer assurances that NATO will stand by its East
European members, including Latvia, to prevent any attempt by
Moscow to destabilise them.
But Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs, who like a third of Latvia's 2
million people is himself a native Russian-speaker, has other
concerns on his mind.
Bounding over to a map of the historic Hanseatic port that
covers a wall of his office in the picturesque old town, the
38-year-old leader of Latvia's biggest political party waves at
huge dockyards and a rail artery that links Riga to Russia,
bringing coal from as far as Siberia to Baltic shipping lanes.
"If they decide due to political reasons to switch to other
terminals away from Latvia ... it is a problem for us," he told
Reuters in an interview. Some 20,000 people work at the port and
a further 8,000 on a railway that depends on Russian freight.
A new, 148-million-euro ($175 million) terminal
half-financed by the European Union is at risk. "If the Russians
decide they are not transiting the coal through Riga, most
Latvian and European money is wasted," said Usakovs, whose
mainly Russian-speaking Harmony Party is in opposition despite
winning a quarter of seats in a national election in October.
EU sanctions have already hit trade with Russia and Moscow's
ban on imports of food from the bloc has hurt Latvia's big dairy
industry. The slump in the rouble, as lower oil prices squeeze
Russia's economy, is also depriving Riga of tourist revenues.
For Usakovs, who spoke as Latvia began a six-month stint
this week as president of the EU's ministerial councils, the
pain inflicted on Russia is counter-productive as it only angers
ordinary Russians.
He dismissed the argument supported by Latvia's hawkish
centre-right coalition government that sanctions are necessary
to push the Kremlin to cut a deal.
"We'll see whether trying to negotiate with an economically
weaker Russia and - I hope not, but probably - a more unstable
Russia will help us," he said.
In common with government officials, Usakovs feels that the
risk of Russia intervening in NATO-member Latvia in the way
Western powers accuse President Vladimir Putin of doing in
Ukraine is lower that it may have been some months ago.
And he is anxious to play down the possibility of
Russian-speakers following the example of Ukrainian rebels.
"We've got radicals on both sides. We've got Latvian
radicals dreaming of Russians leaving the country, we've got
Russian radicals dreaming of Russian tanks," he said.
But he added: "The absolute majority wants to see peace at
home."
($1 = 0.8467 euros)
(Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)