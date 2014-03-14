LONDON, March 14 Crimea means more to Russia
than the Falklands mean to Britain, Russia's Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after holding last-ditch talks on
the region with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry.
The two men were meeting in London ahead of a referendum in
Crimea to decide whether the Ukrainian region will become part
of Russia, a vote that has sparked tension between Moscow and
the West.
Argentine forces invaded the Falklands in 1982, prompting
Margaret Thatcher, then British prime minister, to dispatch a
naval task force which retook them in a short but bloody war.
Argentina has stepped up its calls for Britain to discuss the
islands' sovereignty in recent years.
