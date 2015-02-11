(Adds quotes, detail, TV, PIX)
MOSCOW Feb 11 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov praised Greece's stance on sanctions on Wednesday, saying
the country understood how counter-productive their use was in
dealing with Russia.
Greece's new left-wing government ruffled feathers in the
European Union by taking a softer stance towards Russia over the
conflict in Ukraine, but fell into line when it agreed to
extending existing sanctions against Russia last month.
At a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos
Kotzias, Lavrov said: "We appreciate the stance of the Greek
government, which understands the complete counter-productivity
of attempts to speak this language with Russia."
Lavrov added that Moscow would consider a request for
financial aid if one came from Athens. A Greek official said
earlier that Russia had offered support.
The 28-member EU put off the implementation of another round
of sanctions against Russia to give diplomacy a chance as the
leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are due to meet
later on Wednesday to try broker a peace deal.
Kotzias said Athens had told other EU members that the bloc
should not see its ties with Russia "through the prism of
Ukraine" and should come out with a "positive agenda" instead.
Speaking via an official translator, Kotzias said Russia had
a role to play in seeking a solution to the conflict in east
Ukraine and expressed hope a significant deal would be reached
at the summit in the Belarussian capital Minsk.
