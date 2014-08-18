BERLIN Aug 18 Russia on Monday said all issues
related to it sending a humanitarian convoy to Ukraine had been
resolved but said no progress has been made in talks toward a
ceasefire or political solution to the fighting in the east of
the country.
Following talks between Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine
in Berlin on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
"all questions have been resolved ... regarding the humanitarian
issue."
But he added, at a news conference in Berlin: "We are not
able to report on positive results on reaching a ceasefire and
on the political process."
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Katya Golubkova in MOSCOW
and Stephen Brown in BERLIN; Editing by Christian Lowe)