By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russia said on Tuesday that
Ukraine's moves to join NATO were aimed at undermining efforts
to end the war in the east of the country, and called on
Washington to use its influence and "talk sense" into Kiev.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Kiev's initiative to
seek NATO membership came shortly after a meeting of the Russian
and Ukrainian leaders to seek to resolve the conflict between
the Ukrainian government and pro-Russian separatist rebels.
"So the party of peace was trying, and is still trying, to
advance a negotiated political settlement of all the fundamental
questions Ukrainians face, and in Kiev, the party of war is
taking steps clearly aimed at undermining these efforts," he
told a news conference.
"Support for the strengthening of the party of war in Kiev
is actively being fuelled and stirred up by Washington and
certain European capitals."
He added: "The most important thing is the need to talk
sense into the party of war in Kiev, and in large part only the
United States can do this."
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of helping the
rebels by arming them and sending in tanks and troops, something
Moscow denies.
Italy's La Repubblica reported this week that Russian
President Vladimir Putin had told European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso: "If I want to, I can take Kiev in two
weeks", though a Kremlin aide said on Tuesday those comments, if
they were actually made, were taken out of context.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday his
government would ask parliament to abandon Ukraine's non-aligned
status and set the country on a course to seek to become a
member of U.S.-led NATO military alliance.
Lavrov noted that Russian, Ukrainian and rebel officials had
exchanged documents outlining their positions at talks in
Belarus on Monday, and said the very fact they had met was
important. More talks are due on Friday.
He said he hoped the talks in Minsk would be an example of
seeking a solution through compromise, not by "imposing one's
point of view".
