MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russia's foreign minister warned
NATO not to offer Ukraine membership of the alliance as it
gathered for a summit on Thursday and told the United States not
to try to impose its will on the former Soviet republic.
Sergei Lavrov also urged Kiev and pro-Russian rebels
fighting Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine to back peace moves
outlined by President Vladimir Putin and avert what he said
could be a large-scale crisis in the heart of Europe.
Putin unveiled the seven-point plan on Wednesday, the eve of
a NATO summit at which the crisis in Ukraine will be discussed.
"It is precisely at such a moment when a chance has emerged
to start solving specific problems between Kiev and the militias
that some sections of the Kiev authorities make demands for
Ukraine to drop its non-aligned status and start joining NATO,"
Lavrov said at talks with the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe, a rights and security group.
"It's a blatant attempt to derail all efforts aimed at
initiating a dialogue on ensuring national reconciliation."
Moscow has long said it will regard NATO membership for
Ukraine as a national security threat.
Underlining Moscow's concerns about U.S. influence on Kiev,
Lavrov said: "Some of our Western partners, including
unfortunately the most influential players - the United States -
want victory for NATO and a situation where America dictates its
will to everyone."
"This concept of exclusivity, which President (Barack) Obama
has repeatedly declared, can lead to no good and has so far led
to no good," he said.
Lavrov promised Russia would take "practical steps" to
de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine and urged Kiev and rebel
leaders to accept Putin's proposals for a ceasefire.
