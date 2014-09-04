MOSCOW, Sept 4 Moscow accused Washington on Thursday of backing what it called the "party of war" in Kiev and said it was counting on a response from the leadership in Ukraine and rebels in its east to a Kremlin ceasefire plan.

"The surge in anti-Russian rhetoric that we have seen exactly when there is a very active effort to seek a political solution shows that the party of war in Kiev has active external support, in this case from the United States," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.

In contrast, he said, Russia was "doing and will do" everything in its power to secure peace in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Elizabeth Piper)